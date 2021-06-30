Stress cracks, fallen concrete keep Lewis County bridge closed

TOWN OF HARRISBURG, New York (WWNY) - What started as routine repairs ends with a Lewis County bridge shut down for the foreseeable future.

At first glance, the bridge on River Road in the town of Harrisburg is in fine shape - some cosmetic issues, but nothing Lewis County highway crews are worried about.

But, take a stroll underneath and you’ll find significant damage.

“You’re starting to see stress cracks and the concrete to come out. And the last thing we want to do is see this structure crumble and the bridge fall,” said Lewis County Highway Superintendent Tim Hunt.

He says his team found the dangerous problems Tuesday while doing scheduled maintenance.

“We were looking at it and we felt that it wasn’t safe for vehicle traffic,” said Hunt.

On Wednesday, an engineer agreed with the decision to close the bridge and is deciding between temporary fixes or something bigger, like a bridge replacement.

In the meantime, Hunt has no timetable on when the bridge will be usable again.

“At very least, you’re looking at several months before we can even do a temporary repair,” he said.

The bridge may be small, but Hunt says it embodies a big problem in the state: the need for infrastructure repairs.

“We know that we have to constantly be advocating for more money because there are bridges that are critical to be repaired,” said Hunt.

A detour route is being mapped for people who need to use the bridge, which Hunt estimates might take people 10 to 15 miles out of the way.

“Unfortunately inconvenience versus safety, we’d rather see people drive a little longer,” he said.

Hunt hopes people can be patient as crews work to bolster the bridge.

