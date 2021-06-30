SUNY Canton gets high marks for educating veterans

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In the north country, military veterans don’t have to look far for a good education.

Military Times Magazine ranked SUNY Canton third on its annual “Best for Vets” colleges in the career and technical category.

School representatives point to academic credit opportunities for military experience and a strong alumni network for what sets them apart.

“Tremendous accomplishment for the campus. Anybody who’s military connected, it’s a terrific school, it’s an atmosphere, it’s a tone that’s set by the president, the provost and then it permeates on down through the remainder of the campus,” said Patrick Massaro, director of military and student services, SUNY Canton.

He says some students who are in the National Guard were mobilized in the past year for security purposes at the presidential inauguration and for COVID relief at the Javits Center in New York City.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.