Village of Adams displays 100 American flags

100 American flags fly on the village green in Adams
100 American flags fly on the village green in Adams(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Patriotism is on display in Adams ahead of the 4th of July.

The American Legion donated 100 American flags to be placed on the village green on West Church Street.

It was organized by the Adams Revitalization Committee to show support for area first responders and other patriotic groups as we approach Independence Day weekend.

“Time, money, love of the community. it’s just the 4th of July is special and Adams and the town of Adams want to show our American spirit and our American pride and say thank you,” said Marlene Norfolk, Adams Revitalization Committee.

A slide showing the fundraising progress towards a new village playground is also set up on the green to bring attention to that effort.

