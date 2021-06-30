What you need to know for Thursday’s ‘Pops in the Park’ concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s “Pops in the Park” concert in Thompson park returns Thursday after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

The event is usually put on by the Watertown Noon Rotary, but the organization decided to cancel back in April because of fundraising issues during the pandemic.

But, city leaders stepped in, saying the show must go on, and they are running this year’s event

“Five o’clock will be a performance by the Hot A’s from the 198th Army Band, welcoming remarks at 7:30 p.m., and then 8 o’clock the Orchestra of Northern New York will begin performing,” said City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce.

7 News anchor Jeff Cole will be emceeing the event.

After the music will be the traditional fireworks display

If you do make your way up to the park, it will look very similar to year’s past, but there are some new changes. For example, attendees can buy alcoholic beverages.

“We will have beer, wine, seltzers, of course some non-alcoholic options and then the zoo is going to be overseeing the snacks,” said Compo Pierce.

If you are going to have a drink, you need to do it in specified areas.

You can also bring in your own food and drink, but the city is asking people to refrain from bringing any glassware.

Officials are also asking people to leave their pets at home.

You can begin parking for the event at 4 p.m.

