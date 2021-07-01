Bear chows on Cheerios, Nesquik after breaking into couple’s kitchen

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KOVR) - A California couple was shocked to find a bear eating its fill in their kitchen when they woke up to what they call a “crazy” wildlife encounter.

Melissa Bryant and her husband woke up at the crack of dawn Monday to a complete stranger roaming inside their home near Tahoe National Forest. A bear had barged through their front door.

“Came out of the bedroom, and he said, ‘Holy pshhh! There’s a bear in our kitchen,’” Bryant said.

As the bear turned toward them, Bryant and her husband grabbed their cat from the living room before scrambling back into the bedroom. They planned out a strategy in hopes of getting the bear out of their home.

“At one point, the bear turned around to go into the bathroom, and that’s when I ran to open the sliding glass door over here so that he could run out,” Bryant said.

But the bear simply plopped back down on the ground.

Bryant says the animal slurped up some Nesquik, rummaged through the freezer, ate some Cheerios and generally made the couple’s kitchen its one-bear dining room.

About 15 minutes later, the bear decided to leave and went out the door Bryant had opened. Only a box of Eggos and the screen door were damaged in the visit.

Bryant says the same bear visited her neighbor’s kitchen as well.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said bears are becoming bolder around people.

“They’re finding food. They’re finding trash and garbage, and all of this is attracting them and keeping them in more developed communities, where we really don’t want them,” said Peter Tira with the department.

The encounter serves as another reminder to lock your doors and secure your trash to ward off any nearby bears.

“So, we’ll definitely be closing the easiest access for it, throwing stuff away. Don’t keep food out overnight,” Bryant said.

Bryant owns a restaurant where she usually disposes of her trash. She believes the bear may have caught a whiff of the dinner she and her husband had that night after she was finished cleaning the kitchen.

