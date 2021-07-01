BLM Potsdam founder passes torch to new leaders

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The founder of Black Lives Matter Potsdam is passing the torch to two new leaders.

Jennifer Baxtron, who is moving out of the area, led her final protest in Potsdam Wednesday night.

She has organized and led dozens of protests around the north country since starting the group last June.

She thanked those in attendance for their support and announced that Axel Fair-Schulz and his wife Laura will lead the new group, named BLM No-Co Solidarity.

“The neglect of black people, all of those things, they have not changed,” Axel Fair-Schulz said. “So, and our activism will have to continue as well.”

Fair-Schulz says it’s sad to see Baxtron leave but called her a major force of the movement.

The BLM group will have another protest on Saturday at 7 in front of the Potsdam Post Office.

