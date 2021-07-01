Fitness with Jamie: building up those arms
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A viewer emailed fitness expert Jamie Kalk recently asking about arm exercises.
On her first day back in the 7 News studio, she delivers.
In the video, she shows the exercises using both a dumbbell and a resistance band.
If you have a comment, question, or suggestion for Jamie, you can email her at befitforlife73@gmail.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.