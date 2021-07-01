Fort Drum Celebrates Independence Day with red, white, and blue run

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Fort Drum community commemorated the Fourth of July with a run.

Dressed in red, white, and blue, nearly 500 people gathered on post Thursday for the Red, White and Blue 5K Run.

The event was put on by Fort Drum’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program.

FMWR holds at least one fun run each month and expects to have about 20 this year.

