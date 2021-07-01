Advertisement

Fort Drum Celebrates Independence Day with red, white, and blue run

Dressed in red, white, and blue, nearly 500 people gathered on Fort Drum Thursday for the Red,...
Dressed in red, white, and blue, nearly 500 people gathered on Fort Drum Thursday for the Red, White and Blue 5K Run.(Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Fort Drum community commemorated the Fourth of July with a run.

Dressed in red, white, and blue, nearly 500 people gathered on post Thursday for the Red, White and Blue 5K Run.

The event was put on by Fort Drum’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program.

FMWR holds at least one fun run each month and expects to have about 20 this year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational Marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk government to marijuana shops: close by Wednesday night
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Alexandria Bay seized 21 skids of pull-tab...
Officers seize smuggled pull-tabs at Alexandria Bay
Philip Winkempleck
Carthage man accused of causing power outage
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Variances sought for Love’s travel stop
Cyberattack
Massena school district hit by cyberattack

Latest News

State police are asking for help finding the owner of a Nikon D3500 camera that was found in...
Is this your camera? Troopers ask for help finding owner
COVID-19 update
No more daily COVID-19 updates, Hagemann says
Fitness with Jamie: building up those arms
Fitness with Jamie: building up those arms
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Poll: minority of New Yorkers say Cuomo should seek fourth term