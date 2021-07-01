Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon should make for fun day

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For those of you who are fit and want a challenge, you’ll want to be in Henderson Harbor on Saturday, July 10.

There’s another event the same day for those in not-so-great shape.

The Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon has a good head start with over 100 participants registered so far.

Organizer Dave Poulin shares details in the video above.

But that’s not all. There’s a competition of a different sort being held that day: a cornhole tournament.

Dwight Davidson is president of the Henderson Harbor Chamber of Commerce. He has detail of the event in the video,

The cornhole tourney will be held at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts field on Harbor Road.

It should be a fun day. You can register at visithendersonharbor.com or the day of the event.

