Advertisement

Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon should make for fun day

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For those of you who are fit and want a challenge, you’ll want to be in Henderson Harbor on Saturday, July 10.

There’s another event the same day for those in not-so-great shape.

The Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon has a good head start with over 100 participants registered so far.

Organizer Dave Poulin shares details in the video above.

But that’s not all. There’s a competition of a different sort being held that day: a cornhole tournament.

Dwight Davidson is president of the Henderson Harbor Chamber of Commerce. He has detail of the event in the video,

The cornhole tourney will be held at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts field on Harbor Road.

It should be a fun day. You can register at visithendersonharbor.com or the day of the event.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Alexandria Bay seized 21 skids of pull-tab...
Officers seize smuggled pull-tabs at Alexandria Bay
Recreational Marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk government to marijuana shops: close by Wednesday night
Philip Winkempleck
Carthage man accused of causing power outage
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Variances sought for Love’s travel stop
Cyberattack
Massena school district hit by cyberattack

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids' record fell to 7-15 after a 12-4 loss to the Auburn Doubledays Wednesday...
Rapids suffer 7th straight loss
Get set for Henderson Harbor triathlon
Rapids suffer 7th straight loss
Wednesday night's Pabst Shootout promises to be the biggest night of the race season at Can-Am....
Local driver hopes for good showing at Can-Am Pabst Shootout