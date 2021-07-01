Advertisement

Holiday weekend gas prices highest since 2014

By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be no break at the gas pump for New Yorkers hitting the road for the holiday.

The state hasn’t seen prices like these for the 4th of July Weekend since 2014.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average cost of fueling up in New York is $3.15 per gallon.

One analyst says demand is driving up the price as more people travel now that COVID restrictions have eased.

“This year we’re finally close to returning to normal. So, Americans are getting out, we don’t want to lose two summers in a row, especially those in New York. You only get maybe three or four months of summer. So people don’t want to miss out on time, and are getting out and hitting the roads in record numbers,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.

De Haan doesn’t expect the high gas prices to stop people from traveling, adding the state’s average cost this year is just a few cents more than 2018.

