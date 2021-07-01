Advertisement

Is this your camera? Troopers ask for help finding owner

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding the owner of a camera found in Alexandria Bay.

Troopers say the Nikon D3500 camera was found in its bag around 1:30 p.m. on June 19 along the shoulder of State Route 12 near Kinney Drugs.

If anyone recognizes the camera or has any information, they can contact state police at 315-366-6000.

