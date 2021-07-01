Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Alexandria Bay seized 21 skids of pull-tab...
Officers seize smuggled pull-tabs at Alexandria Bay
Recreational Marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk government to marijuana shops: close by Wednesday night
Philip Winkempleck
Carthage man accused of causing power outage
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Variances sought for Love’s travel stop
Cyberattack
Massena school district hit by cyberattack

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Poll: minority of New Yorkers say Cuomo should seek fourth term
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court