Less humid with a small chance of showers

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s still on the muggy side, but it’s not as oppressive as it’s been.

It should be mostly dry for the first day of July. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

We could see a passing shower overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Friday. Showers will be off and on all day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The weekend is looking nice. Saturday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain and highs in the mid-70s. It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

