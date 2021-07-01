Mall attracts new small businesses

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salmon Run Mall is evolving, attracting more local shops after some national retailers have decided to close their doors. We take a look at why small businesses are starting to call the mall home.

It’s a popular outdoor game with a twist that’s made its way to the mall.

It’s called Reczko’s Xtreme Cornhole, a combination of cornhole and mini golf

“I’d say we were working on this for a good two to three months, building it out, thinking, really taking our time, trying to make it as perfect as possible,” said Robert Rezcko, owner.

This is Reczko’s third business in the mall; he also runs an eatery and a craft store, and he attributes his success to one thing.

“It’s because of the community support, they have led us to this, keeping our minds open to new ideas. We just hope to keep growing,” he said.

Reczko is just one of the many small business owners who have planted their roots at the mall.

Pam Shelmidine opened North Country Curiosities last fall. She says the idea of bringing her small business to the mall sounded scary at first.

“But, when you do understand that you’re getting foot traffic in the mall that you would not get if your store was out on Route 11, then that’s where it pays off,” she said.

Shelmidine will be getting a new small business neighbor soon. Smacks Candy and More owner Sara Snide is moving her business into the food court.

“Coming out of this pandemic, it’s allowed businesses like us, who are resilient, to come in and say we not only survived the pandemic, but we are going to make the community better and more intriguing for those who want to shop,” she said.

Snide says she hopes to have her store open by mid-July.

In recent years, some major retailers have left the mall - Sears, Bon Ton and Gander Mountain.

But now, an opportunity for more local businesses to move in and call this place home.

