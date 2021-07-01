Marching for the children at Akwesasne

Akwesasne, New York (WWNY) - A march was held in Akwesasne Thursday to bring attention to what’s being found in Canada - hundreds of unmarked graves of Indigenous children at Indigenous residential schools.

What happened to the children? That’s part of what demonstrators want to find out.

According to the Associated Press, the Canadian government has admitted its role in isolating the children from their homes, families and cultures, and that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools.

A report by National Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 identified about 3,200 confirmed deaths at the schools.

That same report said the Canadian government pursued a policy of “cultural genocide.”

The demonstrators at Akwesasne are determined to see the truth come out.

“It’s a beginning of finding out where they are at. We know where they’re all at,” said Rarahkwisere, Mohawk Institute survivor.

He’s talking about the grave sites. Hundreds of them, unmarked children’s graves. They’ve been found at Indian residential schools in Canada. The schools had a simple mission.

“Their policy is strictly take the Indian out of the Indian kids. Make them something they ain’t. Fool them. Trick them,” said Rarahkwisere.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian boarding schools to assimilate them into society.

Now concern is growing in the United States. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has launched an investigation into the more than 300 such schools that operated here.

“We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be,” said Deb Halland.

Thursday they gathered at the lacrosse pavilion to begin that process for the Mohawk people. And they marched a long route to spread the word.

Thomas Taronkata carried pictures of the residential school he survived. He said he was marching for the children sent there, and for the children growing up in Akwesasne today.

“I think they’re going to learn that the healing of the spirit will come to them,” said Taronkata, St. Andrew’s East school survivor.

A search is to start soon for grave sites at the Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ontario. It was one of the main residential schools for Mohawks from Akwesasne.

