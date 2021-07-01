No more daily COVID-19 updates, Hagemann says

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the COVID-19 situation slowly, but steadily improving, the north country’s pandemic-related statistics will be reported less often.

In his Wednesday report, administrator Robert Hagemann said Jefferson County will begin reporting the numbers twice a week instead of five.

“As these statistical trends continue to move in the right direction,” Hagemann wrote, “we have determined that the need to report the data Monday through Friday may no longer be necessary.”

And, he said, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties will follow the same schedule.

Hageman said reports will be released Mondays and Thursdays.

The county’s next report will be Tuesday, he said, because of the Fourth of July holiday on Monday. Reports scheduled to fall on holidays will be released the next day instead.

“Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, additional scheduling adjustments can be made,” Hagemann said, “but that will be a matter to be evaluated at a different point in time.”

