Poll: minority of New Yorkers say Cuomo should seek fourth term

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Even though most New Yorkers approve of the way Andrew Cuomo is handling the pandemic, only a third say he should run for governor a fourth time.

When a recent Siena College poll asked voters what the governor should do, 23 percent said he should resign immediately, 39 percent said he should serve out his term but not seek reelection, and 33 percent said he should continue to serve and run for governor again.

Fifty-six percent of those polled said they’d prefer to vote for someone besides Cuomo for governor, while 35 percent said they’d vote for him. Last month, it was 53 percent who’d vote for someone else and 37 percent prepared to vote for Cuomo.

Voters approve of the way Cuomo has handled the pandemic 51-32 percent. Sixty-six percent say he did a good job managing vaccines, 60 percent said he did a good job keeping people informed and 54 percent approve of the way he reopened the state’s economy.

But 60 percent said he did a bad job responding to questions about the way he handled COVID-19 death statistics in nursing homes.

“Since his poll numbers took a significant hit earlier this year, Cuomo’s favorability, job performance, and reelect ratings have remained largely stable the last few months,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “But 16 months from the next gubernatorial election and less than a year from the primary, only one-third of New Yorkers – including just 43 percent of Democrats – think Cuomo should run for reelection.”

Cuomo’s favorability rating is 45-47 percent and his job performance rating is 41-56 percent. Both changed little from May.

By 42-32 percent, voters believe ongoing investigations will find evidence Cuomo sexually harassed women.

Forty-five percent say he should be not impeached and 35 percent said they would like to see the state Assembly impeach him.

The poll was conducted June 22-29 among 809 New York State registered voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.

