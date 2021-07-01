Advertisement

Rapids suffer 7th straight loss

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Auburn Doubledays at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Wednesday night.

Auburn would post 3 runs in the second and 6 runs in the third on its way to a 12-4 victory over the Rapids.

Watertown’s record falls to 7-15 on the season. It was the Rapids’ seventh straight loss.

Watertown travels to Auburn Thursday night for a game before returning to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Friday night to host the Utica Blue Sox.

