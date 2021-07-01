Safety tips for celebrating with sparklers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a reminder to stay safe while celebrating Independence Day.

The state is urging people to be responsible when using sparkling devices, the only type of firework legal to buy and sell in New York, meaning ground-based or handheld devices.

According to federal data, there were 900 injuries reported from sparklers in 2020, most around the 4th of July.

Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman offers safety tips like not using sparklers indoors and having a way to extinguish them.

He says so far the city has avoided serious problems.

“Certainly, injuries and deaths can occur. Loss to property, these things all can occur. We’ve been lucky. We hope to continue to be lucky, and hope people play it safe,” he said.

In New York, it’s also illegal for a minor to use sparklers.

Timerman says people shouldn’t use fireworks after drinking alcohol.

