State police: missing man with ties to Madrid area could be in north country

TOWN OF MARION, New York (WWNY) - State police are searching for a missing Rochester-area man and say he could be in the north country.

According to troopers, 28 year old Michael Pryce of Marion had suffered a head injury prior to him being reported missing on June 27.

He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Buffalo Street in the town of Marion, which is located about 20 miles east of Rochester.

According to Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Troop E, Pryce could be somewhere in the north country and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Pryce’s mother, Shannon Rupert, tells 7 News her son was born in Potsdam and grew up in the Madrid area, where he still has family.

She said she last spoke with her son Saturday evening and that he had suffered an unexplained head injury that resulted in a concussion and required in 5 staples to the top of his head.

Pryce is described as a white male, 6′2″ tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black under armor sneakers, and a green hat.

Police say he has a large cut on the back of his head.

Troopers say Pryce may be driving a white 2013 Dodge Avenger, with New York registration JJF-6299.

Pryce has family in the Penn Yan area and could be in that area.

If you know where Pryce is, you’re asked to call state police at 315-589-8288.

A Rochester television station reports the search for Pryce is connected to an investigation at a Sodus home, which was surrounded by yellow police tape.

Troopers say Pryce may be driving this white 2013 Dodge Avenger (State Police)

