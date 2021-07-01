Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Alexandria Bay seized 21 skids of pull-tab...
Officers seize smuggled pull-tabs at Alexandria Bay
Recreational Marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk government to marijuana shops: close by Wednesday night
Philip Winkempleck
Carthage man accused of causing power outage
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Variances sought for Love’s travel stop
Cyberattack
Massena school district hit by cyberattack

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Less humid with a small chance of showers
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
BLM Potsdam founder Jennifer Baxtron is moving out of the area. She led her final protest in...
BLM Potsdam founder passes torch to new leaders
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads