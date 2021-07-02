Advertisement

4th of July fireworks won’t happen in Sackets Harbor this weekend. Here’s why.

Sackets Harbor will not be able to host its traditional Independence Day fireworks display this year
Sackets Harbor will not be able to host its traditional Independence Day fireworks display this year(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For the second year in a row, there will be no 4th of July fireworks in Sackets Harbor.

Mayor Eric Constance says by the time Governor Cuomo allowed public gatherings, it was too late to start the permitting process, which allows the village to put on the show.

Constance says there will be other events happening in Sackets, including Living History Day at the battlefield. People can stop by Saturday and enjoy live re-enactments and learn about Sackets’ patriotic history.

As for the fireworks, they’ll likely happen. You’ll just have to wait a couple more weeks.

“Instead, we’ve tried to change it with our Can Am days, which is the 17th. So, we’re going through that process right now. We’re sure we’re going to get all the permits in time,” Constance said.

Constance says the village has the inventory it needs to do the show, and it will happen during the the Can Am festival on July 17th.

