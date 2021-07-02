Arlean May Reed Cobb, 92, of Ellisburg

Beloved mother, wife and friend, Arlean May Reed Cobb, 92, left us on Monday June 28, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - God was gifted another Angel.

Beloved mother, wife and friend, Arlean May Reed Cobb, 92, left us on Monday June 28, 2021.

Arlean was born on August 13, 1928 in Ellisburg, NY to Frank Sr and Mina McGrath Reed.

Arlean met the man of her dreams, Madison Blakeslee Cobb after he returned from WWII with a purple heart. They married March 1, 1947 in Ellisburg, NY. They raised 5 children, Sandra Hutchinson, Port Leyden, NY, Daniel (Leona) Cobb, Adams Center, NY, Susan Cobb, Sarasota Florida, Sheila (Daniel) Blount, Lacona, NY, and Madison Cobb, Oswego, NY.

Arlean and Madison owned and operated a dairy farm in Adams, NY until they sold it in 1959. At that time they purchased a home in Ellisburg, NY and a summer cottage in Rays Bay, NY.

Besides Arlean working on the family farm, she also worked as a health aid at the Hillcrest Adult home in Adams, NY and at Queens Farms Dairy milk plant in Pierrepont Manor, retiring on 1982.

In 1985, Arlean and Madison along with youngest son Madison, opened Rays Bay Mini Mart. This was a 10 year business, closing in 1995.

Besides her 5 children, she has 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren (with 1 on the way) and 5 great great grandchildren.

Arlean also was survived by 3 sisters and 2 sister in laws. June Lavezzo, Pulaski, NY. Jane Hetto, Rochester, NY, Joyce Claflin, Adams NY, Marcia Reed, Adams NY Ann Sanderson, Adams, NY

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 7th from 3-5pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Burial will be private at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Alzheimer’s foundation, Hospice or diabetic foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.