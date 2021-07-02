Advertisement

Calling hours for Dr. David M. Stabins, DDS and his son L. Jeffrey Stabins

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The calling hours for Dr. David M. Stabins, DDS and his son L. Jeffrey Stabins will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, July 8, from 4 - 7 PM. Internment will be at their family’s convenience. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Dr. Stabins died on April 25, 2021 and Jeff died on March 15, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Irl D. Hasty, 62, of Ogdensburg
Peter “Pete” J. Martin, “Shakoroniahtahkhwa Rohskarewake Kwe,” Sr., age 71, of 20 Martin Road,...
Peter “Pete” J. Martin, “Shakoroniahtahkhwa Rohskarewake Kwe,” Sr., 71, of Akwesasne
Calling hours for 52 year old Roland James “Jim” Pryce, a resident of the West Cotter Road,...
Roland James “Jim” Pryce, 52, of Brasher Falls
Reczko's Xtreme Cornhole
Mall attracts new small businesses

Obituaries

WWNY Mall attracts new small businesses
WWNY Safety tips for celebrating with sparklers
WWNY Marching for the children at Akwesasne
WWNY Holiday weekend gas prices highest since 2014
WWNY Carthage woman says COVID vaccine likely saved her life
A march was held in Akwesasne Thursday to bring attention to what's being found in Canada -...
Marching for the children at Akwesasne