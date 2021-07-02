WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The calling hours for Dr. David M. Stabins, DDS and his son L. Jeffrey Stabins will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, July 8, from 4 - 7 PM. Internment will be at their family’s convenience. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Dr. Stabins died on April 25, 2021 and Jeff died on March 15, 2020.

