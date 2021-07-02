Advertisement

Cheryl L. Sayer, 57 of Ogdensburg

Jul. 2, 2021
A memorial service for Cheryl L. Sayer, age 57 of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Pastor David Hart officiating.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Cheryl L. Sayer, age 57 of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Sayer passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday evening (June 29, 2021).

Surviving is her husband Colin M. Sayer; two sons Todd (Melissa) Palmer of Ogdensburg, Scott (Amber) Palmer of Theresa; a daughter Rebecca (Angela) Burke of Canton; grandchildren Finn & Quinn Burke, Claire Palmer (Scott & Amber) & Eliza Palmer (Todd & Melissa); a brother Wayne (Elizabeth) Huffman of Warren, Pennsylvania; three sisters Brenda (Nick) Marci, Karen (Bret) Trufant, and Jennifer (Matt) Cushing of Greenwich, NY; brothers-in-law Richard Sayer Jr. (Lisa) of Ketchikan, AK, Barry (Alane) Sayer of Mercersburg, PA; sister-in-law Kathy (Larry) Johnson of Fultonville, NY; along with several nieces, nephews.

Cheryl was born on December 10, 1963 in Springfield, MA, daughter of the late Robert & Patricia (Norris) Huffman. She was a graduate of Greenwich Central High School and later married the love her life, Colin Sayer on May 29, 2010.

She worked for the US Postal Service serving Ogdensburg as a supervisor, most recently at the Gouverneur office as their postmaster. In 2019, after a combined total of 24 years of service with the US Postal service, she retired.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg, serving as chairman of the Board for many years.

Cheryl enjoyed all aspects of life including crafting (sewing, cross-stitching), baking, gardening, traveling the country with her husband, train rides, bowling on Deb’s team, and let’s not forget about her campfires. None of which compared to her love of spending time with all of her grandchildren, otherwise known as Grammie time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

