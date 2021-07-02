Advertisement

Cloudy & cool with scattered showers

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be a mix of sun and clouds early Friday, but it will become mostly cloudy.

With highs around 70, it will be on the cool side for this time of year.

Rain showers will pop up here and there, mostly after 2 p.m.

It will be in the low to mid-70s on Saturday. We’ll have mostly cloudy conditions with maybe a hint of rain here and there.

Sunday will be our best day. It will be perfect for the Fourth of July with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Sunday night will be good for fireworks. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s.

It gets back into the 80s next week.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs around 80.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational Marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk government to marijuana shops: close by Wednesday night
Michael Pryce
State police: missing man with ties to Madrid area could be in north country
Nicole Hall
Carthage woman says COVID vaccine likely saved her life
BLM Potsdam founder Jennifer Baxtron is moving out of the area. She led her final protest in...
BLM Potsdam founder passes torch to new leaders
Jack Callahan, 19, is charged with murder in the death of his father, Scott Callahan....
Son, 19, killed father during exorcism at Mass. pond, prosecutors say

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
7
Cloudy and cool tomorrow.
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Less humid with a small chance of showers