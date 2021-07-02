Cloudy & cool with scattered showers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be a mix of sun and clouds early Friday, but it will become mostly cloudy.

With highs around 70, it will be on the cool side for this time of year.

Rain showers will pop up here and there, mostly after 2 p.m.

It will be in the low to mid-70s on Saturday. We’ll have mostly cloudy conditions with maybe a hint of rain here and there.

Sunday will be our best day. It will be perfect for the Fourth of July with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Sunday night will be good for fireworks. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s.

It gets back into the 80s next week.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs around 80.

