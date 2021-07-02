Advertisement

Concert & fireworks return to Thompson Park

People gathered in Watertown’s Thompson Park Thursday night for the traditional kickoff to the Fourth of July weekend.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People gathered in Watertown’s Thompson park to kick off the Fourth of July weekend Thursday night.

The traditional fireworks display lit up the sky.

The event marked a triumphant return after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The city spent $10,000 on the display, double the normal amount and the largest in the event’s history.

Earlier in the night, there were performances by the Hot A’s from the 198th Army Band and the Orchestra of Northern New York.

Folks young and old were happy to be back for a night of fun.

“You know, it’s a lot of excitement,” Neil Fuller said. “We haven’t done anything for the past year, so it’s nice to get out amongst the people again.”

At one point, the mugginess from the weather caused the smoke from the fireworks to become thick, obscuring part of the show.

Despite that, 7 News crews who were there said it was a successful evening and estimated there were more than 1,000 people in attendance.

