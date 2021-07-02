Advertisement

Connie G. Green-Jacques, 71, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Connie G. Green-Jacques, 71, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Green – Jacques died on June 25th, 2021, at the McClure Respite House in Colchester, Vermont.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Connie was born on November 14, 1949, in Ogdensburg, NY.  She was the daughter of the late Carl and Grace (Burnham) Green. She was a 1967 graduate of Morristown Central School and earned her M.A. from Potsdam Teachers College. She was employed by St. Lawrence Lewis B.O.C.E.S. as a Special Education Teacher. She was a member of the Presbyterian Stone Church and the Assembly of God Church.  She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and crocheting.  Also, she was a Sunday School Teacher and a past Brownie Leader and a member of the Moose Lodge.    She loved to read books and worked as a Literacy Volunteer using her skills to teach English to Vietnamese refugees.   Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Kelly Grace Rivers and her companion Todd Burgess of Colchester, VT and Wendy Elizabeth Redmond and her companion Mike Robertucci of Ogdensburg, also by her grandchildren; Lyla Grace Rivers, Angelina, and Ryan Robertucci.   Her siblings Milton Green, Melvin Green and Marion LaFirst also survive her.

She was predeceased by her husbands, William Redmond and Ronald Jaques, and her brothers, Ronnie and Victor Green.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to a charity of one’s own choosing.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Three Catholic churches in Watertown will begin a new weekend mass schedule
Weekend mass schedule for Watertown Catholic churches changes this weekend
Canton's dino-rock, as seen Friday, July 2, 2021.
It’s no eye-saur; the story behind the big rock in St. Lawrence County
Candles
Jan F. Smith, 80, of Gouverneur
Mrs. Breyette passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Upstate University Hospital in...
Carlene Breyette, 78, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Frederick W. Clough, 87, of 10 Cloe Road, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at...
Frederick W. Clough, 87, of Potsdam
Traffic near Watertown, NY, Friday, July 2, 2021.
State Police launch DWI crackdown
Mrs. Tammy L. Charleston, age 53, of Massena, NY, loving wife and devoted mother, passed away...
Tammy L. Charleston, 53, of Massena
Beloved mother, wife and friend, Arlean May Reed Cobb, 92, left us on Monday June 28, 2021.
Arlean May Reed Cobb, 92, of Ellisburg
Mr. Sheppard passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse on June 30, 2021 with his family...
Edwin L. Sheppard, 84, of Heuvelton
WWNY Marijuana shops open on Akwesasne.
Mohawks take action against pot sellers on tribal land