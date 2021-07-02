OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Connie G. Green-Jacques, 71, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Green – Jacques died on June 25th, 2021, at the McClure Respite House in Colchester, Vermont.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Connie was born on November 14, 1949, in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Grace (Burnham) Green. She was a 1967 graduate of Morristown Central School and earned her M.A. from Potsdam Teachers College. She was employed by St. Lawrence Lewis B.O.C.E.S. as a Special Education Teacher. She was a member of the Presbyterian Stone Church and the Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and crocheting. Also, she was a Sunday School Teacher and a past Brownie Leader and a member of the Moose Lodge. She loved to read books and worked as a Literacy Volunteer using her skills to teach English to Vietnamese refugees. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Kelly Grace Rivers and her companion Todd Burgess of Colchester, VT and Wendy Elizabeth Redmond and her companion Mike Robertucci of Ogdensburg, also by her grandchildren; Lyla Grace Rivers, Angelina, and Ryan Robertucci. Her siblings Milton Green, Melvin Green and Marion LaFirst also survive her.

She was predeceased by her husbands, William Redmond and Ronald Jaques, and her brothers, Ronnie and Victor Green.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to a charity of one’s own choosing.

