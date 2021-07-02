Edwin L. Sheppard, 84, of Heuvelton

Mr. Sheppard passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse on June 30, 2021 with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Edwin L. Sheppard, age 84 of Heuvelton will be held on Monday (July 5, 2021) at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Sheppard passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse on June 30, 2021 with his family by his side.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years Kathleen Sheppard; three sons Lawrence (Judith) Sheppard, Scott (Michelle) Sheppard and Ronald (Jamie) Sheppard all of Heuvelton; grandchildren Nicolas (Emily) Sheppard, Kyrsten Sheppard, Liam Sheppard and Avery Sheppard of Heuvelton; cousins Burton (Carolyn) Sheppard of Heuvelton and Betty (Burt) Beswick of Canton.

Ed was born on March 18, 1937 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Ellis & Marion (Rowland) Sheppard. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School and later married Kathleen (Havens) on August 6, 1966 at the Presbyterian Stone Church.

Ed worked as a milk hauler in his younger years until he became the owner & operator of his own dairy farm which he worked until 2016 when he retired. He was a member of the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, Stony Brook Hunting Club, Dairylea Milk Co-op and a Town of DePeyster Board Member for 38 years.

He enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, making maple syrup, restoring Farmall antique tractors and farm equipment, boating, hunting, traveling, listening to old country music, watching Gun Smoke, Classic Tractor Fever, Syracuse Basketball, Hockey, NASCAR and the Washington Red Skins. Ed was a devoted family man and cherished the time spent together.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department or the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

