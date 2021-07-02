Advertisement

Elaine J. Conklin, 83, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 1, 2021
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Elaine J. Conklin, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 1, 2021 at Highland Nursing Home in Massena.

There are no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com

Elaine was born on August 15, 1937 in Gouverneur to the late Eladio Joseph and Doris (Whitton) Soto. She attended school in Hermon and married Howard L. Conklin. The marriage ended in divorce. Elaine enjoyed gardening and kept very large vegetable and flower gardens.

She is survived by three children, Yvonne Conklin of Gouverneur, Mark and Shannon Conklin of Gouverneur, and Randy Conklin of North Carolina, her brother, Richard and Linda, 8 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Elaine is pre-deceased by two sons, Howard and Allen Conklin, and a grandson Brennan Conklin.

Donations in her memory may be made to Stop DWI, 80 State Highway 310, Room 284, Canton, NY 13617-1493

