Frederick W. Clough, 87, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Frederick W. Clough, 87, of 10 Cloe Road, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born on October 25, 1933 at the family home in Potsdam, son of the late Frederick and Olive (Barnhart) Clough. He attended Potsdam schools and entered the US Army on October 26, 1951 and proudly served until his honorable discharge on May 10, 1952. He married Janet L. Runions on July 28, 1956 at St. Mary’s Church.

Fred worked as a maintenance man for Potsdam Laundry, Larry Hazen and at the Debra Drive Apartments. He was a hard worker, and took pride in his work. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially cutting wood and gardening.

He is survived by his wife Janet; his children William and Janice Clough of Potsdam; Cindy Clough of Potsdam; Michael Clough of Canton; Frederick Clough of DeKalb; and Kimberly Clough of Potsdam; 12 grandchildren, Roy, Scott, Nick, Rodney, Bridget, Dylan, Nicole, Lindsay, Danielle, Justin, Charlene, and Robert; and 18 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents Frederick and Olive, Fred was predeceased by his brother Lloyd and sister Judy.

As per his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

