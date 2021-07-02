Advertisement

Funeral mass for Edgar L. “Lee” Pryce

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - There will be a funeral mass for Edgar L. “Lee” Pryce on Friday July 9, 2021 at 12:00pm at St. Hubert’s church in Star Lake. Burial with military honors will follow at Oswegatchie Cemetery. Lee had passed away on December 22, 2020. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfunralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A memorial service for Cheryl L. Sayer, age 57 of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 1:00pm on...
Cheryl L. Sayer, 57 of Ogdensburg
On June 30, 2021 at the age of 62, George Richard “Dickie” Cedar Jr, lost his battle with...
George Richard “Dickie” Cedar Jr, 62, of Mannsville
John B. Butler, 89, 2027 Rainbow Lane, Lima, NY, formerly of So. Hamilton St., Watertown, died...
John B. Butler, 89, formerly of Watertown
Karen A. Foote, 67, of 219 LeRay St., Black River, passed away June 27, 2021 at her home.
Karen A. Foote, 67, of Black River
Graveside services for David W. Sherwood, 61, a resident of 373 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, will...
David W. Sherwood, 61, of Norwood

Obituaries

Candles
Elaine J. Conklin, 83, of Gouverneur
Candles
Calling hours for Dr. David M. Stabins, DDS and his son L. Jeffrey Stabins
Candles
Irl D. Hasty, 62, of Ogdensburg
Peter “Pete” J. Martin, “Shakoroniahtahkhwa Rohskarewake Kwe,” Sr., age 71, of 20 Martin Road,...
Peter “Pete” J. Martin, “Shakoroniahtahkhwa Rohskarewake Kwe,” Sr., 71, of Akwesasne
Calling hours for 52 year old Roland James “Jim” Pryce, a resident of the West Cotter Road,...
Roland James “Jim” Pryce, 52, of Brasher Falls