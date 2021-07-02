STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - There will be a funeral mass for Edgar L. “Lee” Pryce on Friday July 9, 2021 at 12:00pm at St. Hubert’s church in Star Lake. Burial with military honors will follow at Oswegatchie Cemetery. Lee had passed away on December 22, 2020. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfunralhomes.com.

