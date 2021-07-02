George Richard “Dickie” Cedar Jr, 62, of Mannsville

On June 30, 2021 at the age of 62, George Richard “Dickie” Cedar Jr, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. (Funeral Home)

George was born August 21, 1958 the son to the late George and Roslyn Bruckert Cedar.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Cedar of Mannsville, NY. Sons Paul (Katelyne) Cedar of Mannsville, NY, George (Nichole) Cedar of Adams, NY,

and David Cedar of Columbia, Missouri. Six grandchildren; Elizabeth, Gabriel, Addisyn, Aydan, Lynkin and Edelia. Sisters Mona (Jeff) Cedar of Los Angeles, CA, Cheryl (Jim) Kenny of Chicago, IL and Dara Roberts of Watertown, NY and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was a hard working man dedicated to his family, specifically his grandchildren. His sense of humor was one that radiated, his smile was one that could light up a dark room. George was the type of person that would go out of his way to help anyone and everyone.

A celebration of life is to be held in honor of George “Dickie” Cedar Jr at 11 North Bar and Grill located at 5233 US Rte 11 Pulaski, NY 13142 @ 2pm on August 21, 2021. In honor of George and his battle with pancreatic cancer we ask that all guests show their support and wear purple to honor him.

Online condolences may be made to www.carpenterstoodley.com

