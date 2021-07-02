Advertisement

JCC offers chemical dependency degree program

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The growing opioid epidemic means job opportunities in the chemical dependency field are on the rise.

Employment of substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors is projected to grow 25% through the year 2029 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counselors work in a variety of settings including, but not limited to, private practices, mental health centers, community health centers and prisons.

Jefferson Community College offers a 2-year associate degree program in chemical dependency and human services.

Amy O’Donnell, chemical dependency instructor at JCC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss the program. Watch her interview above.

Graduates of JCC’s chemical dependency program are prepared to start their career with the 350 hours of education and training required by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services prior to employment.

Chemical dependency students at JCC gain hands-on practice in a real-world setting, learn the basics of counseling and work with patients at local treatment centers.

For more information, visit the college’s website at SUNYJefferson.edu or call Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.

Applying to JCC is free. Classes begin August 30.

