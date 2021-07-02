John B. Butler, 89, formerly of Watertown

John B. Butler, 89, 2027 Rainbow Lane, Lima, NY, formerly of So. Hamilton St., Watertown, died July 1, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Lima, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John B. Butler, 89, 2027 Rainbow Lane, Lima, NY, formerly of So. Hamilton St., Watertown, died July 1, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Lima, NY.

Born August 28, 1931, in Plattsburgh, NY, son of John B. and Hilda Farrell Butler. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1949, received his bachelor of arts in journalism from Butler University and masters from New York University. He joined the Unites States Army October 1953 and served until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Mr. Butler married Janet E. Neals August 27, 1960, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Bayside, NY.

Mr. Butler was an English teacher at Watertown High School, retiring in 1991. He was a communicant of Holy Family Church where he was a lay minister and was on the Board of Education for Holy Family School. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #61, a financial secretary for the Order of Hibernians Society, and former president of Case Jr. Facility Club. He enjoyed movie watching and was an avid book reader. They traveled extensively, making a trip to Ireland.

Surviving besides his wife are his daughters, Susan (Thomas) Gaiter, Lima, NY, Anne Siegl, (Steve) Victor, NY, son, Stephen (Carrie) Spencerport, NY and brother, Joseph M., Watertown, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sisters Patricia Bourcy and Ellen Walsh, two brothers, Rev. Peter and Thomas, and a grandson Ryan Merritt.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4pm-7pm at D. L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be Wednesday at the funeral home at 10:15 am followed by a funeral mass at Holy Family Church at 11 am with Reverend Arthur Labaff and Deacon Jim Gillan officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Livingston County Hospice.

Online condolences may be made to dlcalarco.com.

