Karen A. Foote, 67, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Karen A. Foote, 67, of 219 LeRay St., Black River, passed away June 27, 2021 at her home.
Born on April 26, 1954 in Watertown, daughter of Lloyd E. and Annette (Torrance) Foote, Karen graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1972.  She then received her Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Jefferson Community College in 1974.

Karen worked for the Department of the Army serving in various positions during her 37 years of government service, culminating as a Budget Officer, Resource Management Division, United States Army Medical Department Activity.  She began her career on December 30, 1974 at Fort Drum, and she served at various Army bases throughout the US during her career before retiring from Fort Drum on November 11, 2011.

Karen loved to travel, making memories and enjoying friends throughout the United States and abroad.  Karen continued her travels while being very active with the Carthage VFW Auxiliary, having held various offices within the organization. An avid golfer, Karen played in many golf leagues over the years and, as a creative individual, also enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, and art.

Among her survivors are a brother and sister-in-law, James L. (Jonann) Foote, of Norfolk, and their children Matthew and Kristen Foote; two sisters and their husbands, Katherine L. (Robert) Prior, of Honeoye Falls, and their children Anna Kirkwood and Frederick Prior, and Cindy F. (James) Intschert, of Sackets Harbor and their children Nicole, Danielle, and Michelle Intschert.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8th at the Black River Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Black River Ambulance Squad or to the Carthage VFW Auxiliary.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

