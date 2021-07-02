Mohawks take action against pot sellers on tribal land

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - As promised, St. Regis Mohawk tribal leaders are attempting to shut down unauthorized marijuana shops on tribal land.

In a statement Friday afternoon, tribal leadership announced it has filed civil actions in tribal court to close seven marijuana dispensaries “that have illegally opened to sell recreational marijuana without being licensed or regulated from the Tribe.”

The seven dispensaries named are: “Smoke Show Dispensary” located on 2761 State Route 95; “Bud Ease Dispensary” located at 16 McGee Road; “Good Leaf Dispensary” (property with no street address) located on State Route 37; “Sasta Budz Dispensary” at 220 State Route 37; “Native Flower Dispensary” located at 640 State Route 37; “Golden Nugget Dispensary” located at 42 Herne Road; and “Best Budz Dispensary” located at 775 State Route 37.

The Tribe’s complaints allege that the dispensaries are in violation of tribal law by operating without a Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal License.

The owner of Good Leaf Dispensary told 7 News earlier this week that he had a license from the Indian Way Longhouse.

“We have not done this prematurely,” said Morris Oakes, Good Leaf owner. “We have rules and regulations. We do have testing.”

On Monday, the tribe enacted its own law governing the sale of marijuana, which set forth specific rules. The marijuana shops in question were given a last chance to close and apply for licenses.

“Regrettably, the seven dispensaries continue to operate without a tribal license, so the only course of action was to file enforcement action in Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Court,” tribal leaders said in a statement.

The issue of marijuana shops isn’t going away; according to the tribal leader statement, another three pot shops illegally opened as of Friday.

