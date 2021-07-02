Advertisement

North country woman competes for magazine cover photo shoot

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennifer Podvin Richmond was an outstanding athlete, making her mark especially on the basketball court in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Now she’s in another competition. This one involving the national magazine Muscle & Fitness Hers.

The competition gives her a shot for a cash prize and a cover photo shoot.

Instead of physically competing against other competitors, its an online voting process.

You can hear her story in the video. She talks about what’s motivating her to compete.

Either on the court or on the internet, Jennifer Podvin Richmond is at the top of her game.

