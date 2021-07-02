Advertisement

State Police launch DWI crackdown

Traffic near Watertown, NY, Friday, July 2, 2021.
Traffic near Watertown, NY, Friday, July 2, 2021.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York State police are cracking down on people who try to drive while intoxicated this weekend.

Many people will be hitting the road to see family and friends this Fourth of July, the first major holiday since Covid-19 restrictions were completely lifted. So state police say there will be more troopers patrolling the roads, and Driving While Intoxicated check points to make sure motorists are obeying the laws and getting from one place to another safely.

“We want people to know that we care about the public and that we want them to be safe,” said Brandon Cavalet, a state trooper based in WAtertown.

“The last thing we ever want to do is notify somebody that their loved one isn’t coming home because of their own actions or somebody else’s and if we can stop that, that would be huge.”

As always, police advise those who do plan on drinking to think ahead, possibly finding an Uber or taxi or designating a sober individual to drive.

