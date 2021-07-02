Tammy L. Charleston, 53, of Massena

Mrs. Tammy L. Charleston, age 53, of Massena, NY, loving wife and devoted mother, passed away suddenly on June 30, 2021 at her residence in the Town of Massena. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Tammy L. Charleston, age 53, of Massena, NY, loving wife and devoted mother, passed away suddenly on June 30, 2021 at her residence in the Town of Massena.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a graveside service at West Stockholm Cemetery at a date and time yet to be determined.

Tammy is survived by her husband Ralph Trerise of Massena; mother Shirley Murray of Brasher Falls; son Corey Murray of Massena; step daughters Amber Trerise and Brianna Daggett; sisters Josie Hanley, Janet Griffin, Judy Deon, Loretta Murray, Jackie Knapp and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father Frank Murray and sister Tabatha Matthie.

Tammy L. Charleston was born on April 26, 1968 in Potsdam, NY to Frank and Shirley Remington Murray. She was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1986. She then graduated with honors from SUNY Canton with a degree in Criminal Justice. She married Ralph on May 1, 2004 at the United Methodist Church in Potsdam. Tammy loved animals. Her passion included cooking, traveling, playing bingo and going to garage sales. She loved meeting new people and making new friends. She also had many pets that she loved dearly. Her bubbly personality could always make people laugh.

Thoughts, prayer and memories can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.