Water levels may be low, but spirits are high along the lake and river shore

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Low water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River don’t appear to be keeping tourists and boaters away for Independence Day.

“We are full,” said Spicer Marine Basin co-owner Alta Vietze. “If I had more docks, I could take more customers.”

Why are there full docks at Spicer’s Marine Basin in Clayton? For one, a lot of people have taken up boating.

“People are really looking for boating right now, and I think a lot of people have questionable water at their dock,” Vietze said.

That’s the other thing. Water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are low. Lake levels are more than 1 foot lower than a normal season. Levels, that for new boaters, are dangerous and damaging.

“We have had a little bit more prop damage than normal in our rental boats from people who don’t know the waters quite as well,” Vietze said.

Meanwhile, it’s a rainy day for businesses along the river, giving local shops time to prepare for what they predict will be one of the busier 4th of July weekends in recent years. Local shops say the low water levels haven’t bothered business at all.

Tony Costantino, owner of the Eagle Shoppe said “It hasn’t been discernable by any stretch of the imagination. We’ve seen much more foot traffic, but more boat traffic, despite the low water levels.”

Business owners say it’s only gotten busier since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

“Oh, I think people are very happy to be able to get out from under the previous problems,” Constantino said. “It’s been more unique than I ever anticipated it would be.”

An official with the group that regulates water levels on the river and lake tells 7 News it’s letting less water out of the dam in Massena, and it has helped. Water levels have increase by 3 centimeters since June. So levels are slowly headed in the right direction.

