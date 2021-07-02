Advertisement

Weekend mass schedule for Watertown Catholic churches changes this weekend

Three Catholic churches in Watertown will begin a new weekend mass schedule
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Recently, the number of priests at Watertown’s catholic churches has gone from three to two, leaving the pastoral council no choice but to make adjustments.

Weekend masses are being reduced from 8 to 7 and mass times have changed at three three churches- St. Patrick’s, St. Anthony’s, and Church of the Holy Family. The new weekend schedule is as follows:

St Patrick’s church: Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.

St. Anthony’s church: Sunday, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Holy Family church: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

“The need for so many masses is something that we look at in terms of, ‘do we need all these masses in light of the people who are attending mass?’ and so on,” said Father John Demo, who has overseen those three churches since July of last year.

Fr. Demo says the church has been fortunate to have some international priests come to Watertown, but when they get reassigned, it leaves the Watertown mass schedule with some holes.

Another Catholic church in Watertown, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, isn’t included in the schedule changes.

“In terms of providing for the spiritual good of the people from the three chuRches, the current schedule addresses that,” Fr. Demo said.

The changes go into effect this weekend and will be re-evaluated in October.

