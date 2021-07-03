COVID-19 case percentage averages 0.5% across the state, North Country lags behind

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID-19 case percentages across the state are on average 0.5%.

But of all the regions in the state, the North Country has the highest percentage from cases reported these last three days.

Every other region is below 0.7%.

But the North Country came in between 0.8% - 0.9% each of the past three days.

Friday, there were 2 COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County, and one case each for St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

