COVID-19 case percentage averages 0.5% across the state, North Country lags behind

By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID-19 case percentages across the state are on average 0.5%.

But of all the regions in the state, the North Country has the highest percentage from cases reported these last three days.

Every other region is below 0.7%.

But the North Country came in between 0.8% - 0.9% each of the past three days.

Friday, there were 2 COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County, and one case each for St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

