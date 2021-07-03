A decent July 4th weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will slowly come to an end overnight and will only be hit or miss for Saturday.

By Sunday we will clear the rain out of the forecast completely which will lead to a great Forth of July.

Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s for Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through and cools us back down into the 70s.

Only a few days this week will feature the chance for rain.

