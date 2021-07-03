Advertisement

Friday Sports: A final Red & Black season for Ky Sawyer

By Rob Krone
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black are about a month away from the start of their 2021 EFL season, and for Red and Black linebacker Ky Sawyer, this season will be his final one suiting up for the team.

Sawyer’s story is an incredible one. After losing his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2015, Sawyer defied the odds and returned to play for the Red and Black in 2019 after getting a specially designed prosthetic leg.

The Carthage native says he’s playing this season so his daughter can watch him play and adds it’s going to be tough hanging up the pads, but his body says it’s time.

”This is gonna be it. It’s my last year. First year playing was 1995 back with the Carthage Bears and this is gonna be it. It’s gonna be an emotional one for me. It’s gonna be bad. This is pretty much the only thing I do now. It’s the body. I’m falling apart everywhere so, I’m on my last leg. Literally,” said Sawyer.

