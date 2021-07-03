Advertisement

Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital

A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
By Emily Griffin and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.

The call for help came in just before 3 PM.

Police say two jet skis collided near Potters Beach on Grindstone Island. First responders were called to French Creek Marina in the Village of Clayton to aid with recovery and first aid.

Police say one of the teens was airlifted to Syracuse, the two others were transported to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

The conditions of the three are unknown at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.

