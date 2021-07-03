Lyons Falls starts a new Independence Day tradition

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - It was an early start in Lyons Falls Saturday as vehicles of all shapes and sizes made their way down Center Street to kick off the village’s first Independence Day Festival.

This specific parade route has been used in the past during what the village called Firemen’s Days but those haven’t happened for some time now.

Current Lyons Falls Mayor Beau Bailey and some volunteers wanted to change that.

“It’s just felt like this town’s been kind of asleep and I am really trying, hoping to bring it back to life again,” said Bailey.

Bailey is part of a recreation committee in Lyons Falls Alive, a group of community members that look for ways to enhance the quality of life in the village.

In just 7 weeks, some members teamed up to create the new concept, hosting it at the village’s Riverside Park.

“Every year we have a festival, and now it’s going to be called the Independence Day [Festival] because as of next year, we are going to go back to the way it was when I was a little girl and this place was packed,” said Christine Chaufty, President of Lyons Falls Alive.

This year, there was a jail cell with a volunteer locked inside, people having to donate money to either let them out or keep them in, all the money going back to Lyons Falls Alive.

There was also a car show, a magician, a bounce house and more.

For Bailey, he says it’s what the community needs.

“To really band together and to come together as a village to make this a yearly like it used to be so that we can have something to look forward to every summer,” said Bailey.

The festivities continue into Saturday night with a bonfire and a performance from a Central New York group, the Black Creek Band, and village members hope this is a small sample size of what Independence Day will look like in the future.

