Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital
Canton's dino-rock, as seen Friday, July 2, 2021.
It’s no eye-saur; the story behind the big rock in St. Lawrence County
Sackets Harbor will not be able to host its traditional Independence Day fireworks display this...
4th of July fireworks won’t happen in Sackets Harbor this weekend. Here’s why.
WWNY Marijuana shops open on Akwesasne.
Mohawks take action against pot sellers on tribal land
A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
Shed, garage, and home catch fire in Massena Saturday

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
Fire
American Red Cross assists 6 after early Sunday fire in Massena
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy