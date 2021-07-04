American Red Cross assists 6 after early Sunday fire in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - An early morning fire in Massena Sunday has the American Red Cross providing aid to 6 people.

According to a statement provided by the American Red Cross, there was a fire on Martin Street early in the morning.

The fire affected five adults and a 17-year-old.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing and is also offering emotional support.

