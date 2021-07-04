American Red Cross assists 6 after early Sunday fire in Massena
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - An early morning fire in Massena Sunday has the American Red Cross providing aid to 6 people.
According to a statement provided by the American Red Cross, there was a fire on Martin Street early in the morning.
The fire affected five adults and a 17-year-old.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing and is also offering emotional support.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.