Advertisement

Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine.

Tigers Ginger and Molly were the first two animals at the Oakland Zoo to get the vaccine this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The doses were donated and developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in New Jersey.

Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the zoo, said none of the animals have gotten the virus, but they wanted to be proactive. Tigers, black and grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets were the first to receive the first of two doses. Next are primates and pigs.

In a press release, she said the zoo has used barriers for social distancing and staff have worn protective gear to protect susceptible species. “We’re happy and relieved to now be able to better protect our animals with this vaccine,” she said.

Zoetis is donating more than 11,000 doses for animals living in nearly 70 zoos, as well as more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions and government organizations located in 27 states, according to the press release.

The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas at its Safari Park.

Great apes share 98% of their DNA with humans and are especially susceptible, as are felines. Confirmed coronavirus cases include gorillas, tigers and lions at zoos, and domestic cats and dogs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pryce
State police: missing man with ties to Madrid area could be in north country
WWNY Marijuana shops open on Akwesasne.
Mohawks take action against pot sellers on tribal land
Canton's dino-rock, as seen Friday, July 2, 2021.
It’s no eye-saur; the story behind the big rock in St. Lawrence County
Recreational Marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk government to marijuana shops: close by Wednesday night
Sackets Harbor will not be able to host its traditional Independence Day fireworks display this...
4th of July fireworks won’t happen in Sackets Harbor this weekend. Here’s why.

Latest News

The classroom was open at the Watertown Red and Black practice on Thursday night at the Alex T....
Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prep for football season
Lowville golf tournament advocates for organ donation
Lowville’s Farm and Craft Market brings plenty of vendors and customers
Lyons Falls starts a new Independence Day tradition
Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital